Randal County 4-H talks with us about their Booster Bust shooting competition

The Randall County 4-H will be hosting a shooting competition to help raise funds.

They will feature 5 person teams (all individuals will be assigned to a team) with events in trap shooting, skeet shooting, and wobble.

Tickets will be $550 dollars per 5 person team or $150 per individual. This includes breakfast and lunch, 5 silent auction tickets, and a swag bag.

You will be required to bring your own gun and ammo, 7.5 or smaller shells and 12 gauge or smaller shotguns allowed. You will also be required to wear eye and ear protection and must sign a safety waiver.

The event will begin with a Safty Meeting and Registration from 7-8:30 am, with the tournament beginning at 9 am. It will be held at the Amarillo Gun Club at 4521 S Osage, Amarillo, Tx

The event will also have a silent auction, a raffle, and multiple awards.