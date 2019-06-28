Ranch dressing flavored Pop-Tarts?

Hidden Valley Ranch proposes a ranch dressing flavored Poptart after a tweet from a fan sparks the idea.

by: Fox News

Now that it’s time for fresh summer salads and breakfast food on the run a fan has an idea for combining the two but will one company play along?

A Twitter user posted a photo of a wild food combination Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts and Hidden Valley Ranch dressing.

The fan believing that since “you can put ranch on anything” why not add it to a Pop-Tarts?

Hidden Valley went along with the fun and agreed, saying it’s time to “give the people what they want.”

But Pop-Tarts “over-toasting” the idea in a tweet response, saying “l-o-l No.”

Fans didn’t give up easily. Coming up with new combos, such as Pop-Tarts Caesar Salad, and Pop-Tarts orange juice and toothpaste complete with picture ideas.

