Raising Cane’s hosting grand opening of second Amarillo location Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Raising Cane’s is hosting a grand opening Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. for its second Amarillo restaurant at 2812 S. Georgia St.

The first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to grow in Amarillo and give Caniacs in the area even more reason to get their chicken finger fix,” said General Manager Tyler Caison. “We have already secured partnerships with all of the local high schools and WTAMU. We can’t wait to get even more involved and become an integral part of the community.”

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Amarillo’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. You must be present to win.

Raising Cane will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. The new restaurant marks the 159th Raising Cane’s in Texas and 498th system-wide.

