AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Raise Your Hand Texas and Amarillo Independent School District launched the inaugural Raise Your Hand Texas Trustee Advocates Program in Amarillo with an initial onsite training session Tuesday for school board leaders and District leaders.

Raise Your Hand Texas chose nine school districts out of the state for this program including Amarillo ISD. The district is expected to receive grants as a part of the program.

Raise Your Hand Texas trains school districts and their locally-elected trustees to educate and engage. Raise Your Hand Texas activates local school districts and communities to amplify their voices in-state public education policies and advocacy, according to reports from Raise Your Hand Texas.

“There’s considerable appetite and interest from across our state in building a meaningful advocacy program that brings together schools and local communities to educate and advocate in support of public education,” said Libby Cohen, Raise Your Hand Texas’ director of advocacy and outreach.

Raise Your Hand Texas reports the course will include an 18-month fellowship helping district employees learn to build a local public education advocacy network. The network can encourage communities connectedness and influences state legislative outcomes. Employees and superintendents will have the opportunity to learn and build relationships with others across Texas, as well.

“Supporting and strengthening our schools takes all of us, and the Trustee Advocates Program will help equip these local leaders to amplify the voices of their communities at the Capitol,” said Missy Bender, trustee-in-residence and regional advocacy director for Raise Your Hand Texas.

For more information about Raise Your Hand Texas visit here.