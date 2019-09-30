Rainy week ahead

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Good Evening!

We started off our Monday with lots of clouds throughout the region. As we continue throughout the second half of the day we’re seeing the chance for some slight clearing before some widespread showers and thunderstorms move through late tonight.

As these storms move through the region we could see some small hail and a few strong wind gusts but overall tonight’s activity should not be severe.

Tuesday morning will start off cloudy and rainy for most of the region as Monday nights activity continues to try and push further east. Lows will drop down into the 60s followed by a cool afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Later this week we continue to see cool and cloudy conditions with high temperatures topping out in the 60s on Thursday.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy