Rainy week ahead

Few Clouds

Amarillo

79°F Few Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
28 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

84°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
26 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

80°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

80°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Evening!

We started off our Monday with lots of clouds throughout the region. As we continue throughout the second half of the day we’re seeing the chance for some slight clearing before some widespread showers and thunderstorms move through late tonight.

As these storms move through the region we could see some small hail and a few strong wind gusts but overall tonight’s activity should not be severe.

Tuesday morning will start off cloudy and rainy for most of the region as Monday nights activity continues to try and push further east. Lows will drop down into the 60s followed by a cool afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Later this week we continue to see cool and cloudy conditions with high temperatures topping out in the 60s on Thursday.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

