AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Railroad Commission of Texas reports that it has assessed $1,063,647 in fines involving 342 enforcement dockets against operators and businesses at the Commissioners’ Conference this week.

According to RRC Commissioners, “Eighteen dockets involved $217,172 in penalties after operators failed to appear at Commission enforcement proceedings.”

The RRC said operators were ordered to come into compliance with Commission rules and assessed $44,025 for any oil and gas, LP-Gas, critical infrastructure or pipeline safety rule violations. Pipeline operators and excavators were assessed $ 802,450 for violations of the Commission’s Pipeline Damage Prevention rules.

The RRC said Master Agreed Orders can be found on the RRC General Counsel webpage.

The Railroad Commission of Texas said it regulates the oil and gas industry. The Commission has jurisdiction over alternative fuels safety, natural gas utilities, surface mining and intrastate pipelines. Established in 1891, the Railroad Commission of Texas is the oldest regulatory agency in the state.