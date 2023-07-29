Amarillo High graduate Wade Bryant had a lot of success on the tennis court in High School. He graduated with 3 state titles under his belt. With that success, came an offer from UT-Tyler, where he committed to play tennis, this fall, but he recently had a change of heart and has decided to pursue a new venture, in pickleball.

(PRESS RELEASE FROM WADE BRYANT:)

I discovered pickleball in 2020 when my good friend and I were desperately looking for things to do amidst the Covid lockdown. I immediately fell in love with the game. Coming from tennis, you get a bit of an advantage movement wise and with all the strokes in general. I hopped into playing with the local Amarillo-community and quickly learned the ins and outs of the game. This made me want to play as much as possible. I had the opportunity to go to Florida and playing my 1st national tournament. I ended up winning singles in the 4.5 division and getting 5th in the 4.5 doubles division. In April 2023 I held the 15th highest rating nationally in juniors for singles & 13th highest rating nationally for juniors in doubles. I was originally committed to play Division 2 tennis at UT Tyler but have decided to become a professional in pickleball. Tennis has and always will be a huge part of my life; however, I believe I have what it takes to succeed at the highest levels of the fastest growing sport in the United States.

Here is a link to learn more about Wade’s pursuits, and to help him out along the way.