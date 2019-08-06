Racism could be harming kids’ health

Doctors find correlations between the exposure to racism and an increased risk of heart disease, depression, and more.

(FOX NEWS) – The nation’s leading group of pediatricians warning of the harmful effects racism can have on your child’s health.

After many years of research and analysis, the American Academy of Pediatrics releases its first policy on racism’s effects on kids’ health.

Multiple studies testing the impact of stress from racism on people of color have found startling red flags but most recently, the medical field is recognizing the impacts these dangerous words and actions have on children.

Citing an increased risk of depression, obesity, sleeping trouble, and a lower immune system and sense of self- esteem.

The statement from the AAP also giving tips to physicians on how they can help such as assessing young patients for certain stressors.