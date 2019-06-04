Quotes for Colorful Closets

For the month of June, Don Tipps is partnering with Colorful Closets for “Quotes for Kids.”

For every person that contacts Don Tipps Insurance office for a quote, $10 will be donated to Colorful Closets. You cannot be insured with State Farm already and must mention this promo when requesting your quote.

Also, State Farm Neighborhood Assist® program is back for its eighth year in 2019. As in the past, the top 40 causes with the most votes will each receive a $25,000 grant, totaling $1 Million. State Farm Neighborhood Assist invites people to submit a community cause about which they’re passionate and can rally behind for a chance to be awarded a $25,000 grant. Applications can be submitted starting June 5th and only 2,000 applications will be accepted.

Don Tipps State Farm Insurance

2700 S. Western Street

(806) 355-7812

www.dontipps.com

