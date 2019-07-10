Quit Mondays Campaign Encourages Amarillo Tobacco Users To Quit

Tobacco Free Amarillo is kicking off the Quit Mondays campaign to give tobacco users 52 chances every year to quit and provide encouragement and tips along the way.

Recent data from the Amarillo Department of Public Health showed local tobacco users are trying to quit at a much lower rate now than they were five years ago.

In 2018, only 31% of area tobacco users attempted to quit, compared to 56% in 2013. Creating a culture where smokers, vapers and dip users think about quitting can help the Amarillo community become healthier, and it requires effort from quitters and the people who love them.

Smokers who choose to quit on Mondays are more successful at staying quit than smokers who choose to quit on any other day of the week, according to research from Johns Hopkins. Tobacco Free Amarillo is kicking off this campaign to encourage tobacco users in Amarillo to pick a Monday to quit, rather than waiting for their birthday or New Year’s Day.