Quiet weekend weather

After a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon, we’re expecting a nice and quiet night ahead. Lows will drop down into the 60s with plenty of clear skies overhead. Sunday morning will start off nice and sunny followed by a warm and calm afternoon. Winds will be very light throughout the region with daytime highs topping out in the 90s.

Looking forward to the work week ahead we see some very hot temperatures work their way into the region along with more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy