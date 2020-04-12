Quay County has first confirmed case of COVID-19

Quay County, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Quay County on Saturday, April, 11.

The NMDH asks that New Mexicans stay home and only go out when absolutely necessary.

High Plains COVID-19 Cases Chart

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:55 p.m. on April 11, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry900
Dallam100
Deaf Smith702
Donley2100
Gray1300
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore3205
Oldham310
Potter7023
Quay100
Randall6423
Roosevelt100
Swisher300
Texas410
TOTAL245710

