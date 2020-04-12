Quay County has first confirmed case of COVID-19

Quay County, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Quay County on Saturday, April, 11.
The NMDH asks that New Mexicans stay home and only go out when absolutely necessary.
High Plains COVID-19 Cases Chart
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:55 p.m. on April 11, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|9
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|2
|Donley
|21
|0
|0
|Gray
|13
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|32
|0
|5
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|70
|2
|3
|Quay
|1
|0
|0
|Randall
|64
|2
|3
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|3
|0
|0
|Texas
|4
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|245
|7
|10