Quay County has first confirmed case of COVID-19

Quay County, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Quay County on Saturday, April, 11.

The NMDH asks that New Mexicans stay home and only go out when absolutely necessary.

High Plains COVID-19 Cases Chart

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:55 p.m. on April 11, 2020.)