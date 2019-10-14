Puppy dances with raccoon

Two residents of Siberian mini-zoo become best friends after keepers paired them up

(FOX NEWS) — Man’s best friend has a new best bud.

A puppy and a baby raccoon jump for joy over their new friendship.

The little raccoon named Moshka was paired up with the puppy named Broshka at a Siberian Zoo.

The unlikely match made after the raccoon who was born at a different zoo, was left to fend for himself since his mother could not cope with five cubs.

Zoo keepers thought the lonely raccoon could use a friend and the dog did the trick.

Now the two mammals not only share an enclosure but they play together, eat together and even try to imitate each other.

That’s tough for Broshka the dog who gets frustrated because he can’t climb like a raccoon.

Zoo keepers say they will keep Moshka and Broshka together for as long as they get along with each other.