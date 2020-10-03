PumpkinFest held at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Botanical Gardens hosted PumpkinFest today, an event that was for the whole family.

The event started at 10 a.m. and ran through 2 p.m. on Oct. 3, at the Botanical Gardens. PumpkinFest had games appropriate for preschool through elementary-aged children.

The event included twenty games with prizes, a cupcake walk, and two educational crafts. Each child was also able to show their creative skills with their own painted pumpkin that they got to take home.

There were vendor booths, a professional photo set, food, drinks, and cotton candy served for those there to enjoy.

It cost $10 for children up to 12 years old and $5 for adults. Proceeds helped to contribute to the success and future of the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

