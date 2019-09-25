Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours

Hormel Foods announced its limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Spam sold out in seven hours and it most likely will not be returning to shelves.

(FOX NEWS) – Fall has only just begun yet this pumpkin spice product has already flown off the shelves.

Hormel Foods says its Pumpkin Spice Spam is officially sold out.

The limited-edition flavor gave a seasonal twist on the company’s iconic canned pork product.

Turns out, a special blend of cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg is exactly what pumpkin lovers were looking for.

The new flavor was released Monday to celebrate the first day of fall and was gone in less than seven hours.

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on pumpkin spice spam, Hormel recommends pairing it with grilled cheese or Belgian waffles.