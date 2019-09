Pumpkin lovers can now enjoy the delicious autumn taste in a whole new way.

(FOX NEWS) – Spam serves up a fall favorite.

Pumpkin lovers can now enjoy the delicious autumn taste in a whole new way.

Hormel announcing the launch of limited edition Spam Pumpkin Spice today.

It’s made with seasonal spices including cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg.

The company says the new flavor can be used to make sweet and savory waffles, grilled cheese and fall hashes.

Spam Pumpkin Spice is being sold at walmart and spam’s online stores for a limited time only.