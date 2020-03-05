Public Meeting Set for Road Improvement Project for Three Amarillo Neighborhoods

AMARILLO, Texas (CITY OF AMARILLO) — The City of Amarillo has scheduled a public meeting regarding a road improvement project for residents of the City View Estates, South Georgia Place and Tradewind Square neighborhoods.

The public meeting is Thursday (March 5) at 5:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 1601 S.W. 58th Ave.

The meeting, hosted by the city’s Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department (CP&DE), will provide information about a high density mineral bond project for road improvement. An overview of the project will be provided and residents may ask questions.

The project is part of the 2017-2021 Community Investment Program and is funded by Proposition 1, approved by voters in November 2016.

Amarillo City Council awarded the $897,371.02 contract to Andale Construction Inc. The contract includes provisions to help minimize the impact to neighborhood traffic. However, the product being utilized requires road closures for a period of approximately 24 hours. Not all roads within the project area will be closed at the same time. Information about the project will be provided so residents can use alternate routes. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays during the project.

The city and contractor would like to thank residents and motorists for their patience and understanding.

For more information concerning this road improvement project, please call CP&DE at (806) 378-9334.