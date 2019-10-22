Public Meeting for Martin Road Lake Master Plan Set for Tuesday

AMARILLO, TX – A public meeting for the Master Plan for Martin Road Lake improvements is scheduled for Tuesday (Oct. 22) at 6 p.m. at the Will Rogers Elementary School cafeteria, 920 N. Mirror St.

The meeting will be hosted by the City of Amarillo’s Capital Projects & Development Engineering (CPDE) department. Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend as city staff will provide an overview of the improvements and answer questions.

For more information call the City’s Capital Projects & Development Engineering division at (806) 378-9334.