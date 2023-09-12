AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo VA Medical Center announced its first Behavioral Health Community Block Party on Sept. 30 starting at 8 a.m. at the Amarillo VA Medical Center and Amarillo College Party and Amarillo College West Campus.

Officials stated that the event is presented by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, Amarillo VA Health Care System, Amarillo College, Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health, and Andrea’s Project.

The day will kick off at 8 a.m. with a special Flag Raising Ceremony, a Memorial Mile Walk/Run around the medical center, and a car and motorcycle show, said officials.

The Amarillo College campus will have live music from Lindsey Lane and Touching Voodoo, food trucks, family fun, a resource fair, a pet parade, and more.

Officials said there will also be a special presentation by Dr. Traci Rogers on Human Trafficking at 10 a.m. at the Amarillo College Lecture Hall.

This event’s purpose is to unite the community and celebrate life in honor of Suicide Prevention Month and Mental Health Awareness, said officials.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with a qualified professional at 988lifeline.org for 24/7 confidential crisis support or visit veteranscrisisline.net for veteran-specific help.