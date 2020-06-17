Protest held in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents in Hereford and the surrounding area participating in a peaceful protest today.

Protesters say they need to continue to talk about police brutality and race relations.

One protester said although an incident like Rayshard Brooks or George Floyd has not happened in their city. It doesn’t mean it’s not happening around the state.

President Trump today signed an executive order to establish a database for police misconduct.

It will also encourage police departments to send a mental health professional out on calls related to homelessness, mental health, and addiction.

