Protecting the elderly from the harms of social isolation and providing care during COVID-19

As the U.S. nears 15,000 coronavirus deaths, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won't be featured tonight during primetime cable news -- including what's being done to help small businesses keep workers on the payroll. You can watch their original reporting during a livestream at 9/8c.

Congress is rushing headlong into a conflict over the next coronavirus aid package as White House wants to pump $250 billion into a small business fund but opposes Democrats' proposal to tack on billions for protective gear, food stamps and support to state and local governments.