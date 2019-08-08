Protect your teeth at Defend your Mouth Day

Harwell & Cook Orthodontics Launches First Annual Defend Your Mouth Day

As the school year emerges, so does youth sports like football, basketball, baseball, and soccer – many sports that result in dental injuries.

One easy method of protection can be taken prior to children participating in athletic or competitive activities that will not only save parents a trip to the emergency room but also thousands of dollars on restoring dental or facial damages: mouthguard protection.

The event is open to children in the community ages 8-14. It is designed to educate children in the community about dental trauma and the importance of wearing a mouthguard during sports and other activities. Participating children with an appointment will leave with a bag of goodies and a fitted “boil and bite” mouthguard just in time for fall sports. This type of mouthguard is boiled in water and self-adapted to the children when they bite down on the headed plastic to offer a custom-made fit.

Defend Your Mouth Day will be head-on Saturday, August 10, at Harwell & Cook Orthodontics located at 3420 Thornton Dr., Amarillo, TX, 79109, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting: https://www.harwellandcookortho.com/Defend.php