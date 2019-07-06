Prosecutors want $12 billion from El Chapo

(CNN) — Federal Prosecutors want Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to forfeit more than $12 billion to the United States government.

Prosecutors filed the proposal late on Friday, July 5. In the proposal, they said the $12.6 billion represents property “constituting or derived from” the Mexican Drug Lord’s narcotics-related crimes.

Guzman’s attorney said he does not have “all that money.”

According to the filing, the government does not need to prove the defendant can actually pay the forfeiture– and quote “Criminal forfeiture is viewed as part of the sentencing process.”

In February, a Brooklyn jury convicted Guzman of running a Continuing Criminal Enterprise and several other drug-related charges.

Guzman is in federal prison in Manhattan and is expected to be sentenced on July 17.