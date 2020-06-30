Prosecutor resigns after post seems to link protests, Nazis

HOUSTON (AP) — A longtime top Houston area prosecutor has resigned after posting a meme on Facebook that appeared to equate Nazis with people who have been participating in protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Kaylynn Williford, who was head of the trial bureau at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, had last week posted the meme.

In a statement Monday, Williford says she never intended for her post to be offensive and has worked to defend victims and the wrongfully accused.

Various area attorneys had questioned whether the post was derogatory of the Black Lives Matter movement and if it might be racist.