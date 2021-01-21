Prominent federal judge describes deadly attack at her home on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) – Tonight on “Dateline,” a deadly shooting at U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’ home killed her son Daniel and critically injured her husband Mark.

Now, Andrea Canning is speaking with Judge Salas on tonight’s “Dateline” about the moment the shooter opened fire.

Here’s a preview of Canning’s report:

Summer 2020, in the throes of a pandemic, a killer had devised the perfect plan for murder.

JUDGE ESTHER SALAS: Our guard was down because that bell was ringing so often.

Home deliveries had become a way of life.

JUDGE ESTHER SALAS: Some of these packages were being delivered by people outta their own cars.

So there was no cause for alarm when on a lazy Sunday afternoon, a man rang the doorbell at the home of a prominent family in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

JUDGE ESTHER SALAS: I remember my son looking at me and going, “Who’s that?”

They had no idea, evil was waiting on the other side.

JUDGE ESTHER SALAS: I saw my son lying perpendicular to the door, holding his chest. And I remember just screaming.

Hear more from Judge Salas and watch an exclusive interview with the lead FBI agent speaking out for the first time tonight at 10 p.m. on “Dateline.”