Tyson recalls chicken fritters after reports of hard plastic

Tyson foods recalling close to 200,000 pounds of their ready-to-eat chicken fritters.

The company says they’re receiving complaints from schools about hard plastic being found in the product.

Recalled items were produced on February 28th of this year but, health officials warn they could still be in freezers across different food service locations.

The recalled fritters are in 8.2-pound bags, which were bundled in 32.81-pound cases.

The case code to look out for is 0-5-9-9-n-h-l-0-2.

Officials say the recalled chicken fritters were not for sale at retail locations.

