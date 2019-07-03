Toyota expands Prius recall, hybrid inverters failed

Toyota has reportedly expanded its Prius recall from 2014.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the automaker notified US dealers that it’s now including Prius models made in 2018 to an earlier recall.

Toyota pulled almost 800,000 Priuses in 2014 because of a defect in its electronic power system.

The LA Times reports a Toyota executive testified Monday that even after the recall, the hybrid inverters failed for as many as 20,000 Prius owners.

Toyota attempted to fix the problem by modifying its software.

That supposedly did not stop the system failures.

The LA Times notes the executive’s testimony came during a civil trial in California’s Orange County Superior Court.

A Southern California Toyota dealer is suing Toyota.

He alleges the company retaliated against his dealerships after sounding the alarm about the problem.