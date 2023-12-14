Temple, TX (FOX 44) — More than two-million Tesla vehicles are being recalled over autopilot safety concerns. The recall covers nearly all of the vehicle’s Tesla sold in the U.S. since it activated autopilot late in 2015.

Gloria Rapkin has heard the horror stories–a Tesla malfunction turning perilous.

“There was a vehicle that just caught on fire for no reason at all,” she says.

Gloria is a Tesla owner herself.

“I haven’t personally had any issues with my Tesla,” she says.

Still — she worries that the recent recall is more than a software glitch.

“One, I’m still under warranty, so I’m very happy for that,” says Gloria.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, autopilot’s method of ensuring that drivers are paying attention can be inadequate and “can lead to foreseeable misuse of the system.”

The recall comes after a two-year investigation by U.S. Auto Safety regulators into a series of crashes that happened while the autopilot partially automated driving system was in use–some of which were deadly.