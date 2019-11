(NBC NEWS) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled some power bank keychains.

These “bead landing” tassel keychain mobile power banks sold at Michaels have been recalled.

The lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard.

About 14,000 were sold in the US.

Only the black, cream, blush pink and iridescent blue colors are subject to the recall.

If you have one – you should stop using it – and return it to any Michaels store for a full refund.