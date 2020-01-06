Subaru Recall

(NBC NEWS) — Subaru has issued a recall on certain Crosstrek, Forester, and Ascent vehicles.
2019 model year vehicles are subject to the recall.
It stems from a problem with a valve that can separate sending fragments into the engine, that can make the engine stall.
The unexpected loss of power while driving can increase the risk of a crash.
Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the valve, free of charge.
