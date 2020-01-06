Subaru Recall

Subaru of America is recalling certain 2019 Crosstrek, Forester, and Ascent vehicles. The aluminum Positive Crankcase Ventilation valve can separate, allowing the separated components to enter the engine, resulting in a loss of power while driving.

(NBC NEWS) — Subaru has issued a recall on certain Crosstrek, Forester, and Ascent vehicles.

2019 model year vehicles are subject to the recall.

It stems from a problem with a valve that can separate sending fragments into the engine, that can make the engine stall.

The unexpected loss of power while driving can increase the risk of a crash.

Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the valve, free of charge.

