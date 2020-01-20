Strollers sold on Amazon recalled

Strollers sold at Amazon, Target recalled due to "falling hazard", stroller’s joints can release and collapse under pressure

(FOX NEWS) — Parents of little ones, check your strollers if you bought them on Amazon, or at Target.

Baby Trend issuing a recall for four models of its Tango Mini Strollers, about 2,000 units.

This, because the stroller’s joints can release and collapse under pressure.

The company says anyone who purchased one of the strollers should immediately stop using them and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.

Recalled models include the Quartz Pink, Sedona Gray, Jet Black, and Purest Blue.

The strollers were made in China and sold on Amazon and both in-store and online at Target from October 2019 through November 2019.

