(WHTM) – Thousands of toy monkeys are being recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

The recall affects approximately 6,000 “Screaming Plush Monkey” toys, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The issue specifically concerns the toy monkey’s eyes, which can detach and pose a choking hazard.

Anyone with this toy should immediately take it away from children and contact Diamond Visions, the toy’s Wisconsin-based importer, for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

No injuries have been reported.

(Courtesy US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The monkeys were sold at “hardware and variety stores nationwide” between September 2021 through November 2022, the CPSC said. The monkey’s paw, when pressed, triggers a pre-recorded screaming sound. The monkey’s arms can also be wrapped around an object or a person’s neck, and attached via Velcro on the front paws.

The toys, which came in brown, blue or pink, sold for around $6 apiece, according the the notice.

The recalled plush monkeys can be further identified by their tags, which are printed with “Model TM-3280” and “Diamond Visions, Inc.”

Contact information for Diamond Visions is available at the CSPC’s official site.