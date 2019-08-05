Recall: Trampoline metal legs can fail

Breaking News
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issuing a recall on a super jumper trampoline saying welds on the metal railings can fail.

(Fox News) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission now recalling a number of trampolines.

The recall surrounding several trampolines by the brand super jumper.

Affected models include: Super jumper 14-foot trampolines, and both 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures which were sold without reinforcement clamps.

Safety officials say the reasons behind the recall are quote: “fall and injury hazards” citing problems with the metal legs which can give out.

Authorities say customers should stop using these products and contact super jumper for a repair kit.

The free kit will contain safety clamps for reinforcing the joints on the trampoline legs.

