Recall: Toyota cars with defective airbags

Auto-manufacturing giant Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars that may have defective Takata-brand airbags.

(FOX NEWS) – Toyota announcing a major recall over defective Takata airbags.

The car company says close to 200,000 cars are included in this recall.

Adding, certain models of Toyota Corollas from 2003 to 2008 and some Toyota Matrix models from 2005 to 2008 are affected.

Officials say the Takata airbags in these cars may not deploy effectively if the cars get into an accident and can cause serious injuries.

Toyota says the company is working to contact car owners through the mail to warn them.

Adding, it will offer to replace the airbags for free.