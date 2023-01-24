HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an allergy alert for certain SkinnyDipped chocolate products.

SkinnyDipped announced the allergy alert Friday due to undeclared peanuts in a limited number of dark chocolate nut products.

The company is recalling a limited quantity of SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond 3.5oz and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew 3.5oz due to an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from a raw material supplier, the FDA release stated.

“People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products,” the FDA stated.

The two recalled products do not list peanuts in the ingredient statement or as a disclosed allergen.

Products affected by the recall are those sold in retail stores nationwide between Jan. 8 and 20 with the best buy day in the table listed below.

FDA

The lot code and best buy date information can be found on the back of the package in the lower right corner.

According to the FDA, no allergic reactions have been reported to date. Those with a recalled item are urged not to consume the product and should keep any packaging to return to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

Questions regarding the allergy alert can be directed to SkinnyDipped at (866) 957-9907.