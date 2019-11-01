Recall: Nestle cookie dough

(FOX NEWS) — Nestlé Toll House announcing a voluntary recall for several batches of cookie dough products.

The company issuing the warning after concerns some items may contain pieces of food-grade rubber.

Recalled products include varieties of ready-to-bake refrigerated cookie dough bars, tubs, and “chubs”, all with batch codes of 91-89 through 92-95.

These images display where the batch codes can be found on each item’s packaging.

Officials say there are no reports of any health scares or injuries due to these products but, say they should not be eaten.

Customers are advised to throw them away and contact nestlé customer services with proof of purchase.