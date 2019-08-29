Recall: Glass cooktops

Whirlpool is recalling various cooktops with glass surfaces after more than 100 incidents were reported that the touch controls were turning on by themselves.

(FOX NEWS) – Your glass stovetop could be a fire hazard.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission recalling thousands of Whirlpool, Kitchenaid and Jennair brand glass cooktops citing more than 100 reports of the appliances turning on by themselves.

The notice applies to about 26,000 stoves with touch controls sold from March 2017 through August 2019.

To find out if your cooktop is part of the recall, locate the model and serial number on the bottom then call Whirlpool for a free replacement.

In the meantime, the commission urging consumers to keep flammable materials away from the burners.