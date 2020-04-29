PRODUCT RECALL: Benefiber

(NBC NEWS) — Glaxo-Smith-Kline is recalling certain lots of its Benefiber supplement.
Green plastic pieces or shavings from bottle caps may have contaminated both Benefiber healthy shape prebiotic fiber and Benefiber prebiotic fiber supplement powder.
There is a potential risk of choking or physical injury to the soft tissues of the mouth or gastrointestinal tract, if ingested.
The recalled lots were distributed from late October through January to retail stores and online retailers nationwide.
If you have a recalled product – stop using it – and contact the GSK contact center to request a refund.
