PRODUCT RECALL: Benefiber

GlaxoSmithKline has recalled some Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder and Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder due to the potential for green plastic pieces or shavings from bottle caps to be present in the product.

There is a potential risk of choking or physical injury to the soft tissues of the mouth or gastrointestinal tract, if ingested.

The recalled lots were distributed from late October through January to retail stores and online retailers nationwide.

If you have a recalled product – stop using it – and contact the GSK contact center to request a refund.

