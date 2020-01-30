Pier1 desk chair recall

(NBC NEWS) — Pier 1 is recalling several kinds of desk chairs.
The legs of the rolling desk chairs can break posing a fall and injury risk.
The chairs were sold nationwide between May and November of last year.
Pier 1 has received 29 reports of chair legs breaking, resulting in one back injury.
Consumers should stop using the recalled desk chairs immediately and contact pier 1 to receive a free repair kit, including shipping.
