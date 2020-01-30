Pier1 desk chair recall

Pier1 is recalling a line of rolling desk chairs because the chair's legs may break, posing a fall and injury hazard.

The legs of the rolling desk chairs can break posing a fall and injury risk.

The chairs were sold nationwide between May and November of last year.

Pier 1 has received 29 reports of chair legs breaking, resulting in one back injury.

Consumers should stop using the recalled desk chairs immediately and contact pier 1 to receive a free repair kit, including shipping.

