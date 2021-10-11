Over 500,000 pounds of canned beef recalled over high lead levels

(NEXSTAR) — Crider Foods is recalling over 500,000 pounds of canned beef with gravy products that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the approximately 525,717 pounds of the items were produced on Oct. 22, 2020, and March 15, 2021, and shipped nationwide.

The FSIS said the possible contamination, which was discovered during routine surveillance sampling, was the result of a spice mix used from an outside supplier.

The following products, which carry establishment number “EST. 31812” on the can, are being recalled:

Recalled item Best buy dates 12-oz. cans of “Hargis House ROAST BEEF AND GRAVY” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023 12-oz. cans of “Clover Valley FULLY COOKED ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023 12-oz. cans of “Kroger ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023 12-oz. cans of “Hostess ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023 12-oz. cans of “Laura Lynn roast beef WITH GRAVY” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023 12-oz. cans of “ARMOUR Roast Beef WITH GRAVY” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023 12-oz. cans of “HARVEST CREEK Roast Beef with Gravy” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023

There have been no confirmed reports of “adverse reactions” from the recalled products.

FSIS is urging consumers not to eat the affected items but instead to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information, consumers can contact Mark Howell, president of Crider Inc., at mhowell@criderinc.com or (912) 536-1424. To get answers to food safety questions, consumers can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.