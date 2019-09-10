Nearly 700,000 Ram Trucks recalled

Fiat Chrysler's adding nearly 700 thousand more Ram pickup trucks to earlier recalls to fix tailgates that could open while the trucks are driven.

(NBC NEWS) – Problems with truck tailgates is leading Fiat Chrysler to expand an earlier recall.

The company’s adding more than 693,000 Ram pickup trucks to the series of recalls, related to tailgates that could open while the trucks are being driven.

The additional recall covers certain Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 model pickups with power locking tailgates from the 2013 through 2018 model years.

Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any injuries or accidents caused by the problem.

Dealers will repair the tailgate latch that’s related to the issue.

Fiat Chrysler recalled more than a million trucks last year for the same problem and added 410,000 earlier this year. Today’s recall ups the total to just over 2.2 million trucks.