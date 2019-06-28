Macbook recall alert

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall of 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers, saying the batteries inside can overheat, posing a fire danger.

We have an important recall to report from Apple.

The company is recalling its fifteen-inch Macbook pro laptop computers.

According to the “Consumer Product Safety Commission,” Apple has received more than two dozen reports of the laptop’s batteries overheating…

Including five reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation.

The recalled computers were sold at Apple stores and other electronic stores nationwide from September 2015 to February 2017.

If you own one of these laptops, stop using it immediately and contact Apple to schedule a free repair.