Inclined sleeper recall

(NBC NEWS) — A very important recall alert to pass along to those who care for infants.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued recalls of four separate inclined infant sleepers that all pose a risk of suffocation.

If you have the summer Infant S Swaddleme by your bed inclined sleeper, the Graco little lounger rocking seat, the Delta incline sleeper with adjustable feeding position for newborns, or the Evenflo Pillo portable napper stop using it immediately.

Contact the company that made your sleeper for a cash refund or voucher.

