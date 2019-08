Honda is recalling SUVs.

The company calling back 137,000 new vehicles for sudden airbag deployments.

The move affects 118,000 2019 CRV’s in the United States and 19,000 in South Korea and Canada.

According to Reuters, Honda received at least three reports of injuries after airbags in the vehicles suddenly deployed.

The company received six reports of sudden airbag deployments, but none of them led to a crash.