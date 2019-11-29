Hodgson Mill recalls flour due to potential presence of E.coli

Hodgson Mill of Effingham, IL announced a voluntary national recall of its Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour in 5 pound bags due to the potential presence of E. coli.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Effingham-based flour mill issued a voluntary recall of one of its products due to the potential presence of E. coli.

Hodgson Mill of Effingham, IL, announced Wednesday a voluntary national recall specifically for Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.) with a UPC code: 0-71518-05009-2. The “Best By” dates are 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 with lot codes listed Lot# 001042 & 005517.

By date and Lot Code, along with their location on the bag, must all match in order to represent flour affected by this recall.

“We are taking this voluntary precautionary step because of the potential presence of pathogenic E. coli which was discovered through sampling raw uncooked flour,” the company said. “Hodgson Mill has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product.”

Consumers who have purchased 5 lb packages of Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour with specific lot codes are urged to stop using the product immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

E. coli is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour. The Centers for Disease Control warns consumers to not consume raw flour or uncooked raw dough.

Symptoms of pathogenic E. coli illness include acute, often bloody diarrheal illness and abdominal cramps. Most people recover within a week. However, children, the elderly and immunosuppressed individuals may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe illness which may cause the kidneys to fail.

Consumers with questions may contact the company customer service from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (888) 417-9343 ext. 1.

