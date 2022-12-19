HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A dry cat food formulation sold at H-E-B stores is being recalled because it might have been contaminated.

TFP Nutrition announced a voluntary recall Dec. 16 of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food, which was made Nov. 13 at its Nacogdoches facility.

The product might have been contaminated with Salmonella, according to the recall.

Affected product will contain “MFG 13 NOV 22” on the second line of the lot code located on the back of the bag.

This product was only distributed in the Texas and sold in HEB retail stores.

“Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated cat products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products,” the company stated in the recall notice.

No cat or human illness has been reported with respect to the recalled cat food to date, the company added.

“Cats with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting,” the recall notice stated. ” “Some cats will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy cats can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your cat has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.”

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever, the company stated.

“Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms,” the company said. “Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.”

All recalled product has been removed from store shelves and no other HEB products are affected by the voluntary recall. Affected product will contain “MFG 13 NOV 22” on the second line of the lot code located on the back of the bag.