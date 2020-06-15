Ground beef recall

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a Swedesboro, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 42,922 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agricultures Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.

The class one recall involves 42,922 pounds of raw ground beef items produced by lakeside refrigerated services on June 1st.

The recalled products, which were sold under brand names including Thomas Farms and Marketside Butcher have the establishment number “Est. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the recall notice, the beef products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

