GM recalls vehicles over brake troubles

(FOX NEWS) — General Motors issues two recalls for more than 814,000 vehicles in the US for brake and battery problems.

The first recall covers the Cadillac CT6, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500s all from 2019.

A software error can disable the electric stability control and anti-lock brake systems.

The second recall consists of 2019- and 2020 Silverado and Sierra 1500 pick-up trucks.

A cable connecting the battery and alternator may have too much glue on it, which can cause it to stall and – in some cases – catch fire.

Owners can go to their dealers starting January 27th to reprogram the brake computers, inspect the cables, and clean the connectors.

