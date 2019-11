(NBC NEWS) — General Motors has recalled more than half a million trucks and SUV’s.

The recall was issued Thursday for 638,000 vehicles because a wheel-speed sensor could fail and cause unintended braking.

The recall covers 2014-2018 GMC Sierra 1500s, as well as the Chevy Silverado 1500.

Suburbans, Tahoes and Yukons from 2015-2020 are also subject to the recall.

GM says it is not aware of any crashes relating to the issue.

Dealers will reprogram the electronic brake control module for free.