General Motors announce major recall on its pickups and SUVs

The company says the recall covers more than 3.4 million of its vehicles including the brand's Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, among others.

(FOX NEWS) – General Motors has announced a major recall on some of its pickups and SUV’s following a brake issue.

The 2014 through 2018 models of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups are included in the recall.

As well as the Cadillac Escalade from 2015 to 2017 and the GMC Yukon and Chevy Suburban from 2015 through 2018.

Owners of these particular models are urged to take their vehicle to an official dealership where the company will fix the issue with no charge to the customer.

The company says the issue stems from a faulty brake pump that may increase your risk of getting into a collision.